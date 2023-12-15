WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Work underway for a roundabout in Ocean Springs

Some traffic slowdowns are to be expected on Ocean Springs Road as crews work to build a roundabout and new sidewalks.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Major road work is underway in Ocean Springs, as city crews work on a $3.5 million project behind the Ocean Springs Hospital.

The intersection at Ocean Springs Road and Groveland Road will turn into a roundabout. Crews have already mapped out ditches along Ocean Springs Road, and they are ready to upgrade sidewalks and turning lanes.

Some traffic slowdowns are to be expected on Ocean Springs Road as crews work to build a...
Some traffic slowdowns are to be expected on Ocean Springs Road as crews work to build a roundabout and new sidewalks.(WLOX)

Ocean Springs’s project manager Sarah Harris says with traffic flowing from the signal at Bienville Boulevard, it wouldn’t be practical to add a second traffic light. She also says more sidewalks will make the busy road safer for pedestrians.

“We are adding left-hand turns for northbound traffic into the local neighborhoods, Culeoka and Monticello Woods, and we’re going to create an awesome 10-foot pathway along the northside. So it will run from Highway 90 all the way to Deana.” Harris said.

The team aims to complete this job by April of 2024.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway patrol says a drive caused a head-on collision on I-10
Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-10
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport
Rocket parts, warships and underwater drones are some of things included in the latest defense...
New defense bill authorizes more than $1 billion for South Mississippi companies and entities
Andrew Steele, 32
Ocean Springs man arrested, accused of touching child for lustful purposes
Governor Reeves told those gathered Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people...
Historic ceremony held at the State Capitol in support of Mississippi’s Jewish community

Latest News

Some traffic slowdowns are to be expected on Ocean Springs Road as crews work to build a...
Work underway for a roundabout in Ocean Springs
Coastal flood watch and advisory, wind advisory
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
The crawfish crop could be hugely impacted by last summer's mega-heat.
Summer heat impacting impending crawfish season
Taking Care of Mental Health
Care in Crisis: What crisis mental health resources are available in Mississippi?