Work underway for a roundabout in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Major road work is underway in Ocean Springs, as city crews work on a $3.5 million project behind the Ocean Springs Hospital.

The intersection at Ocean Springs Road and Groveland Road will turn into a roundabout. Crews have already mapped out ditches along Ocean Springs Road, and they are ready to upgrade sidewalks and turning lanes.

Some traffic slowdowns are to be expected on Ocean Springs Road as crews work to build a roundabout and new sidewalks. (WLOX)

Ocean Springs’s project manager Sarah Harris says with traffic flowing from the signal at Bienville Boulevard, it wouldn’t be practical to add a second traffic light. She also says more sidewalks will make the busy road safer for pedestrians.

“We are adding left-hand turns for northbound traffic into the local neighborhoods, Culeoka and Monticello Woods, and we’re going to create an awesome 10-foot pathway along the northside. So it will run from Highway 90 all the way to Deana.” Harris said.

The team aims to complete this job by April of 2024.

