WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening after Christmas
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is partnering with the Red Cross for the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive. Hospitals often run short on blood donations during the holidays, so we’re asking South Mississippi to roll up its sleeve and give the gift of life.
The drive runs for three days starting on the day after Christmas. Here is when and where donors can give:
|Location
|Date and Time
|Pass Christian Randolph Center
315 Clark Avenue
|Tuesday, December 26
Noon - 6:00 p,m.
|Edgewater Mall
Outside of Belk near the shoe department
|Wednesday, December 27
Thursday, December 28
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|Pascagoula Senior Center
1912 Live Oak Avenue
|Thursday, December 28
1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: WLOX, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
