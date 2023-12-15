WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening after Christmas

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is partnering with the Red Cross for the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive. Hospitals often run short on blood donations during the holidays, so we’re asking South Mississippi to roll up its sleeve and give the gift of life.

The drive runs for three days starting on the day after Christmas. Here is when and where donors can give:

Location Date and Time Pass Christian Randolph Center

315 Clark Avenue Tuesday, December 26

Noon - 6:00 p,m. Edgewater Mall

Outside of Belk near the shoe department Wednesday, December 27

Thursday, December 28

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Pascagoula Senior Center

1912 Live Oak Avenue Thursday, December 28

1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: WLOX, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.