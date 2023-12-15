WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

What’s alleged to be tallest lighted Christmas tree in Mississippi resides in Moselle

Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt church is shining a big light on the holiday season.

A 64-foot-tall Christmas tree. allegedly the largest of it’s kind in Mississippi, resides in the town of Moselle.

What did it take to bring the beacon of beauty home to Jones County? Thirty-thousand lights and a lot of teamwork.

“I think it’s been great for the community and our church members,” Sweetwater Church Senior Pastor Shannon Pullen said. “Church members have volunteered, and many of our men and ladies have come help hang the lights.

“Everything you see here done was done by our church members.”

Sweetwater Church in Moselle has been doing its drive-thru Christmas lights for the past three years at no cost to the community.

“Church members come every Friday and Saturday night and we offer several things, we give away free hot chocolate and free apple cider till it runs out every night,” Shannon Pullen said. “We try not to run out, but we have, and we have church members here to speak and entertain people.”

The original plan was not to have, potentially, the tallest tree in Mississippi.

It just happened to happen by donation.

“We had a smaller tree,” Sweetwater Church Pastor Channing Pullen. “It’s about 30 feet, and a couple of men in our church donated the pipe for a bigger tree.

“We didn’t know how much bigger it would be when it first started putting it up.”

Sweetwater Church members said the tree impacts their little community in a big way, and the teamwork needed to set everything up will have a positive impact.

“It’s letting the community know we’re here,” Student Pastor Grant Pullen said. “Just come by and see it, and I believe that it’s just going to continue to get bigger and better.”

Visitors can drive through to see the lights, seven days a week, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hot chocolate and apple cider are served on Fridays and Saturdays.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway patrol says a drive caused a head-on collision on I-10
Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-10
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport
Rocket parts, warships and underwater drones are some of things included in the latest defense...
New defense bill authorizes more than $1 billion for South Mississippi companies and entities
Andrew Steele, 32
Ocean Springs man arrested, accused of touching child for lustful purposes
Governor Reeves told those gathered Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people...
Historic ceremony held at the State Capitol in support of Mississippi’s Jewish community

Latest News

Coastal flood watch and advisory, wind advisory
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
The crawfish crop could be hugely impacted by last summer's mega-heat.
Summer heat impacting impending crawfish season
Taking Care of Mental Health
Care in Crisis: What crisis mental health resources are available in Mississippi?
New lift station coming to Long Beach
Crews begin construction at Long Beach intersection