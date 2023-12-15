WLOX Careers
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cruise ships are in for a rough ride over the weekend as a Gulf low pushes toward Florida, bringing with it 10-20′ seas and rain squalls.

As of Friday morning, the Carnival Valor was traveling straight through the middle of the Gulf. Friday night and Saturday, seas are forecast to be at their worst.

The Carnival Valor is going through 10-15' seas over the Gulf Friday morning. A few people...
The Carnival Valor is going through 10-15' seas over the Gulf Friday morning. A few people said it's rocking pretty good. Tonight and Sat is when the worst seas will develop over the Gulf - the Carnival Glory will sail into that Friday night.(WVUE)

The Carnival Glory is expected to depart from Cozumel Friday on its way back to dock in New Orleans Sunday.

A Norwegian cruise ship will follow the same path as the Glory on its way to dock Sunday.

