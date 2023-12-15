WLOX Careers
Summer heat impacting impending crawfish season

The crawfish crop could be hugely impacted by last summer's mega-heat.
The crawfish crop could be hugely impacted by last summer's mega-heat.(WLOX)
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Crawfish season has become a favorite around the Pine Belt.

“We get pretty busy up here,” said Bonner Cox, manager of LandShark Seafood in Hattiesburg. “Some weekends, we can sell 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of crawfish a weekend.”

But crawfish lovers may be in for a bit of a letdown this coming season.

“The Atchafalaya basin is where most of our crawfish come from, it’s hundreds of thousands of acres,” said Ken Strickland, co-owner of Strick’s BBQ and Catering. “And it’s dry.”

Strickland said he contacted his Louisiana farmer, who said the extreme heat over the summer and lack of rain prevented him and others from properly raising their crawfish.

Now, Strick’s is having to adjust.

“What we are going to do, I don’t know,” said Strickland. “I don’t know where they are going to come from. If there is any, they are going to be mighty scarce.”

But if all that was missing was the water, couldn’t farmers just fill the pond?

Strickland says the cost to do so would be around $50,000.

“The farmers who do pond-raised crawfish say it’s just not feasible for them to pump water into their ponds in order to raise the crawfish,” he said. “It just eats up their profit.”

And folks already are seeing the effects of the drought reflected in the current pricing.

“There’s some that’s been selling for $7 or $8 per pound live, which is just a little bit much,” Strickland said. “As opposed to, this time of year, $2 dollars, $2.50 per pound.”

Despite the outlook, Cox is keeping a glass-half-full approach.

“I’ve always got pretty good crawfish coming in—live, healthy crawfish,” Cox said. “Just this past season was about the same as the season when we were first here.”

