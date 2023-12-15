Stars of Honor Memorial honors fallen Bay St. Louis PD officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Bay St. Louis police officers were memorialized Thursday, a year after they were killed in the line of duty.

The city unveiled plaques honoring Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The ceremony was held outside the new police station, where dozens of law enforcement officers and community members surrounded the fallen officers’ family members.

While at the podium, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz quoted former United States president Theodore Roosevelt.

“Never throughout history has a man who lived a life of ease left a name worth remembering, but we all remember Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, and we will never forget them,” he said. “They were more than police officers. They were Bay St. Louis’ finest, and we miss them dearly.”

Robin and Estorffe join a host of other Hancock County citizens who have stars dedicated to their contributions. However, the stars unveiled Thursday are special, Chief Schwartz told WLOX News.

“For our officers, they meticulously crafted our police badge, which is a seven-point star and distinguished from all the other stars in the city,” he said. “It distinguishes Steven and Brandon as police officers. It’s really something special. Day or night, rain or shine, they’re here. They’re forever remembered and forever memorialized for their ultimate sacrifice.”

Despite the days and months that have passed since the morning that the officers were killed, the pain is raw, especially for the families of the fallen. Estorffe’s parents both praised the heroic actions of their son.

“Brandon has younger sisters and he has always been their hero, but now he is everyone’s hero,” said Estorffe’s mother, Heather. “It’s amazing because it’s such a sad time for us, it’s sad for us not to have him, but we know he is looking down on us and watching over us and that’s what we take solace in. That’s what I take solace in.”

“I couldn’t be any prouder as a father. He was just fearless with everything he did, but he was also so compassionate. He brought out all the good traits and qualities in police officers, that they need to have,” said his father, Ian. “That fateful morning, he saved lives and he saved a little girl’s life and I promise you, there was no hesitation. It was all instinct and training. He did what he had to do to try and help his sergeant.”

Robin’s family did not want to interview for this story, but they did say that not a day goes by that they do not think of Steven and the selflessness he displayed on and off duty.

For the family in blue, Chief Schwartz said the impact of their sacrifice and the outpour of community support still resonates with his officers.

“It gave them a renewed feeling of boost in morale and just honor in wearing the badge. And that’s what Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe gave us -- they restored that honor for those that felt like there wasn’t any honor left in wearing the badge. There is always a silver lining in every cloud, and that is exactly what this is.”

The new police station where the plaques are located is not open yet. The city hopes to have it running sometime in February.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.