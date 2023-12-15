Ocean Springs man arrested, accused of touching child for lustful purposes

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Ocean Springs Police Department announced the arrest of Andrew Steele, 32, of Ocean Springs.

Steele is charged with two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. According to officials, the assault was first reported by the victim’s mother. The victim was known by the suspect.

After a forensic interview, an arrest warrant was issued by a judge and Steele was taken into custody by Gulfport Police Department. He is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Ocean Springs PD at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

The incident remains under investigation.

