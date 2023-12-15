WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Mysterious radio bursts in space get stranger

FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating...
FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mysterious radio bursts observed in space just became a little stranger.

Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.

The fast radio bursts or FRBs are bright, millisecond-long flashes of radio waves and one of the most enduring mysteries of the cosmos.

Astronomers don’t quite understand what causes FRBs, but they said the recent discovery, published Wednesday in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provides clues that could identify the phenomenon’s source.

The first FRB was discovered in 2007, and since then, hundreds have been detected coming from distant points across the universe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway patrol says a drive caused a head-on collision on I-10
Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-10
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport
Rocket parts, warships and underwater drones are some of things included in the latest defense...
New defense bill authorizes more than $1 billion for South Mississippi companies and entities
Andrew Steele, 32
Ocean Springs man arrested, accused of touching child for lustful purposes
Governor Reeves told those gathered Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people...
Historic ceremony held at the State Capitol in support of Mississippi’s Jewish community

Latest News

Kids made ornaments, and Santa took Christmas wishes at the first-ever "Festival of Trees" event.
Inaugural "Festival of Trees" in Gulfport
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident
An expert comments after the UK court ruled that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking....
Court awards damages to Prince Harry in phone-hacking case
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
US and Israel discuss when to scale back Gaza combat but agree fight will take months, envoy says