Mobile sports betting could be on the horizon for Mississippi; Final report due Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As soon as next year, Mississippi could become the 30th state to legalize mobile sports betting.

Since Mississippi lawmakers legalized retail sports betting in 2018, placing wagers has been limited to the 26 brick-and-mortar casinos located across the state.

The discussion of whether to move forward with the legalization of mobile sports betting or not has remained a controversial topic inside the state capitol ever since.

In response, Gov. Tate Reeves ordered in May of this year that a new ‘Mobile Sports Betting Task Force’ be created to meet periodically.

Mississippi’s Gaming Commission Executive Director, Jay McDaniel, says the goal of the 13-member task force is to discuss the pros and cons of legalizing mobile sports betting and present those findings to state lawmakers by Friday, December 15.

“The peer report will take all of the findings and conclusions, any recommendations that came out of that task force and then it will be up to the legislator on what to do with those findings in a bill,” said McDaniel.

The task force met for the final time this year on November 28, where some members appeared to be at odds ahead of the final report’s due date.

Some, like casino operators, are concerned that if mobile sports betting were to be legalized, the foot traffic inside their businesses would diminish.

Others raised concerns about ‘players’ getting addicted since the ability to wager on sports could be done from the comfort of inside a home.

McDaniel says those are justifiable concerns, but the state and the Gaming Commission would have resources in place to mitigate those issues.

“That’s one of the major concerns,” said McDaniel. “You are now opening gaming to an audience that maybe didn’t have access before. So, certainly, I think that any bill that comes out would have some kind of provision for increased monitoring access to problem gambling resources.”

In the timeframe since Mississippi legalized retail sports betting in 2018, neighboring states like Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee have jumped on the train of legalizing it, all in their specific ways.

Right now, mobile sports betting IS legal, but you’re required to be on the property, or located inside of one of the 26 casinos across the state to access it.

McDaniel says that the barrier created by casinos right now is pushing more and more Mississippians to either drive across the border to legally wager, or seek alternative illegal routes.

“Not only are people driving across state lines now to bet in Arkansas, Louisiana, or Tennessee, you also have an illegal market that continues to do well just because it’s a market that’s hard to tackle,” said McDaniel. “So, you’ve got two areas there that we are losing tax revenue. If we were to legalize it, you would reign some of that back in.”

If a bill were to be created based on the findings of the task force’s final report, then McDaniel says it could be a matter of months before mobile sports betting becomes accessible to the entire state.

“I think that once that legislation becomes final, we as regulators will work as quickly as we can to get the regulations in place and to get it to where the operators can do it,” said McDaniel. “So, I think you’d be talking about a matter of months after the session ended that we could see something pushed out to the public.”

The 2024 legislative session will begin next January.

