Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’(KCCI/CNN/AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WLBT) - Michael Cassidy, who ran to unseat Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi’s 3rd District in 2022′s Republican primary election, was arrested after vandalizing a Satanic display “beyond repair.”

The display was inside the Iowa Capitol, and was placed there by the Satanic Temple of Iowa.

Organizers said that the controversial display, which featured a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin, was a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State Capitol was torn down. (Source: CNN)

Cassidy, 35, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for the damage, KCCI reported. He was later released.

A legal defense fund was soon set up for Cassidy on social media; the fund reaching its goal of $20,000 within a matter of hours, said Cassidy.

Cassidy and Rep. Guest were neck-and-neck in 2022′s primary election, forcing a runoff. Cassidy was handedly defeated in the runoff, with Guest securing nearly 70-percent of the vote.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

