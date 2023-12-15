WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people

FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.
FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.

The department did not name the company involved, but Canada’s Public Health Agency linked the outbreak to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.

Mexico did not say what violations were found at the plant in the northern border state of Sonora, and said testing was being done to find the source of the contamination.

Inspectors took samples of water and swiped surfaces at the plant to look for traces of salmonella bacteria.

Since October, at least 230 people in the U.S. and 129 in Canada have been sickened in this outbreak.

The cantaloupes implicated in this outbreak include two brands, Malichita and Rudy, that are grown in the Sonora area.

The fruit was imported by Sofia Produce LLC, of Nogales, Arizona, which does business as TruFresh, and Pacific Trellis Fruit LLC, of Los Angeles. So far, more than 36,000 boxes or cases of cantaloupe have been recalled.

Health officials are warning consumers, retailers and restaurants not to buy, eat or serve cantaloupe if they don’t know the source.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway patrol says a drive caused a head-on collision on I-10
Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-10
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport
Andrew Steele, 32
Ocean Springs man arrested, accused of touching child for lustful purposes
Rocket parts, warships and underwater drones are some of things included in the latest defense...
New defense bill authorizes more than $1 billion for South Mississippi companies and entities
Governor Reeves told those gathered Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people...
Historic ceremony held at the State Capitol in support of Mississippi’s Jewish community

Latest News

Kids made ornaments, and Santa took Christmas wishes at the first-ever "Festival of Trees" event.
Inaugural "Festival of Trees" in Gulfport
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
Former Mississippi House candidate charged after Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses
FILE - A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect