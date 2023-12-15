Martin Bluff Rd. widening project set to resume under new agreement

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - On December 19, a supplemental agreement is set to be approved at the Gautier City Council meeting, allowing the Martin Bluff Road widening project to resume.

Contractors first requested a longer timetable to complete the project in mid-October, citing unsuitable materials at the project site among other discoveries. The agreement addresses increased project quantities, necessitating an adjustment to the project’s timeline.

The contract value sees a total increase of $1,221,986.10 for additional excavation and traffic maintenance. 65 days have also been added to the contract, extending the contractor’s commitment by 165 days.

Approval of the agreement by the Mississippi Transportation Commission and a formal execution by the contractor and its surety are confirmed. The Gautier City Council will consider the supplemental agreement on December 19, with work set to resume on December 18.

Over the next three weeks, drivers should expect a daily one-lane closure on Martin Bluff Road from Collingsworth Boulevard to Homestead Boulevard.

While the original contract extends through the end of July, contractors expect the project to be completed within a year.

“We are ready to move forward with contractors and engineers to propel the Martin Bluff Road project ahead,” said City Manager Paula Yancey. “While the project has encountered challenges, we are excited about the prospect of witnessing its successful completion.”

“We’re eager to move ahead and bring the project to fruition,” added Mayor Casey Vaughan. “It’s our commitment to continue enhancing infrastructure and ensuring a better quality of life for our residents. I continue to stand behind our local Gautier businesses dedicated to this project.”

