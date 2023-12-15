WLOX Careers
Former Picayune RB Dante Dowdell announces move to transfer portal

Dante Dowdell is all smiles after committing to the University of Oregon
Dante Dowdell is all smiles after committing to the University of Oregon
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WLOX) - Former Picayune running back Dante Dowdell has entered his name in the transfer portal after one year at Oregon.

The true freshman running back has three years of eligibility remaining as he searches for a new home to continue his college career.

This year with the Ducks he appeared in six games and rushed for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Dowdell is a former four star recruit and 5A Mr. Football in Mississippi.

