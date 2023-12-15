Former Picayune RB Dante Dowdell announces move to transfer portal

EUGENE, Ore. (WLOX) - Former Picayune running back Dante Dowdell has entered his name in the transfer portal after one year at Oregon.

The true freshman running back has three years of eligibility remaining as he searches for a new home to continue his college career.

BREAKING: Oregon RB Dante Dowdell plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 215 RB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



Was ranked as a Top 10 RB in the ‘23 Classhttps://t.co/r4CmStH5ze pic.twitter.com/OpNADd1tCt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2023

This year with the Ducks he appeared in six games and rushed for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Dowdell is a former four star recruit and 5A Mr. Football in Mississippi.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.