‘Fairly Local’ men’s store opens new location in Bay St. Louis

A one-stop men's shop is now open on Main Street in Bay St. Louis.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A one-stop men’s shop is now open on Main Street in Bay St. Louis.

This is the second location for Fairly Local, the first opening in Covington, La. last year.

Owner Shane LeBlanc says he has a greater vision for the space beyond just a clothing store — he plans to open a barber shop, massage service, VIP club and small dining area in the building as well.

LeBlanc says opening in the Bay was the majority rule for his customers.

“We had a few that said Orange Beach and then some said Ocean Springs, but everybody boiled down to, ‘Well, we really like Bay St. Louis,’” he explains. “So that was our closest place we can run clothes back and forth to serve people. Instead of doing New Orleans, which we don’t think our concept would work, this is the spot.”

Fairly Local is open Tuesday through Saturday.

