Crews begin construction at Long Beach intersection

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A new lift station improvement project is underway in Long Beach.

Crews are removing the flashing lights at Pineville Road and Railroad Street intersection.

Construction includes the removal of the island at Pineville Road and redesigning the area for traffic flow.

The lift station will be set on the side of the road to help with drainage.

The construction project is set to be completed by the end of December.

