Care in Crisis: What crisis mental health resources are available in Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -If you’re facing a mental health crisis, you have an immediate need. The closure of St. Dominic’s Behavioral Health Unit in June got us asking questions about what is available in a time of crisis. We’ve learned that some other local hospitals and offices have added beds to fill in some of the gaps created by the St. D closure. But beyond that, there are still needs in the state to ensure resources are there in a worst-case scenario.

Julie Whitehead disappeared in 2006, escaping to Louisiana.

“It can hit anybody,” explained Whitehead. “I don’t care how insulated you think you are from these problems. You’re not. They actually diagnosed me with bipolar disorder.”

That diagnosis landed her in St. Dominic’s behavioral health unit multiple times between 2006 and 2020.

“They saved my life, pretty much on each occasion,” she said. “They typically did not admit you inpatient until you had very severe symptoms. Typically, if they go far enough for you to be suicidal.”

But it’s no longer an option.

“When I got the news that St. Dominic’s closed, I just sat down in that chair and thought, ‘What am I gonna do?’” noted Whitehead. “With the... beds disappearing, what are people supposed to do? Even someone like me that has resources, you can’t get care if the beds aren’t there.”

We went to the Executive Director of the Department of Mental Health and asked if Mississippi has enough crisis mental health resources.

“We do need to increase the crisis continuum of care,” responded DMH Executive Director Wendy Bailey.

That includes three things according to Executive Director Wendy Bailey: someone to talk to, someone to respond, and somewhere to go.

Fitting within each of those categories are the 988 line, mobile crisis response teams, and crisis stabilization units. Those units are run by the community mental health centers and certified by the Department of Mental Health.

“We have 180 beds that are across the state,” said Bailey. “And these can be on a voluntary basis or an involuntary basis. And it’s where you receive services to hopefully prevent you from having to go to a higher level of care, like a state hospital. Last year, we had around 3,400 people who were served in those crisis stabilization units across the state, and 92% of the time, they did not have to go to a state hospital. Our goal is to add more crisis stabilization beds.”

Hinds County is one of the locations where they are planning to add another unit.

“Our average length of stay can range from anywhere from three days to 14 days,” said Dr. Chasity Torrence, Medical Director of Hinds Behavioral Health Services. “The goal during that time is to stabilize the individual, initiate psychotropic medications that they may need to assist them with whatever disorder, diagnosis, or crisis that they’re experiencing at the time to provide intensive therapy services on a daily basis.”

But patients have different paths to crisis services. And that one of them often involves a loved one calling 911 for help.

“We’re thankful for the training [that] law enforcement is provided,” noted Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. “But at the same time, we need more resources to be able to address it after law enforcement comes in contact with these individuals.”

Jones knows that there are some people who end up behind bars who would be better served outside of jail. But it never gets to that point with others.

“Some of them... have not committed a crime,” added Jones. “So, we can’t put them in jail. So, you have to find somewhere to place them. That’s why we talk about the lack of resources. So, if you’re losing resources, what’s going to happen some other facility or place that is willing to have them as a point of entry, they will get overwhelmed.”

Mobile Crisis Units at the Community Mental Health Centers can help sort out the best place for those individuals and can be called on to assist law enforcement.

“We go to where the crisis is,” said Marci Kinchen.

Marci Kinchen is a certified peer support specialist on one of those teams.

“Sometimes we see people at their worst, they are hopeless, they have given up,” she said. “But the turnaround and to see them come out of that. And to see them enroll in outpatient services and to watch them evolve from that is so rewarding.”

Again, their goal is always to keep people in the community. That could look like outpatient services or it may be a short-term stay in one of those Crisis Stabilization Units or a local hospital.

That has a domino effect on the waitlist at the state hospital. They temporarily decreased beds during the pandemic and still face staffing issues. But...in the last fiscal year, they had a 55% reduction in the state hospital wait.

“In FY 22, the average wait was 11 days,” said Wendy Bailey. “And then in FY 23, the average wait was five days.”

But again, that’s a separate set of resources from the crisis resources. Stays at the state hospital require a commitment process and aren’t an immediate answer when someone’s in crisis.

Moving forward, the issue of mental health resources has caught the attention of lawmakers like Rep. Sam Creekmore.

His bill in the last session required all law enforcement officers to get minimum mental health training and expanded the use of court liaisons who help in the process of diverting individuals away from the state hospital. This upcoming session, he’d like to look at the Medicaid structure and how it could change.

“Every state does a different,” noted Creekmore. “Tennessee, I think has a really good model. And depending on the level of mental health, where you are, Medicaid provides some funding for that. That can get you housing in a private facility. We’re looking at that model. It would probably cut the need in half for housing in the state of Mississippi. And I think we would probably all agree that the private sector can do it better than the state. "

He’d also like to look for ways to retain mental health workers in the state.

For patients like Julie Whitehead, she’s worried about the shrinking resources for a crisis she knows all too well.

“I had kind of gotten to the point where I was able to forget maybe once a week or once a month that I was bipolar,” added Whitehead. “I had gotten that stable. Well, now I can’t afford to even think like that. Because I have to pay attention to what’s going on in my head and in my body and see what the situation is and what needs to be done.”

She was talking about having to be more aware of her condition with the uncertainty of care. Since that interview, we’ve confirmed through Department of Health documents that Texas-based Oceans Behavioral Health has applied to lease the St. Dominic unit as a separately licensed psychiatric hospital. That would mean a re-opening of 77 inpatient psychiatric beds formerly offered by St. Dominic’s.

Information about the Mississippi Department of Mental Health resources can be found HERE.

