Blood drive held for preschooler fighting cancer

Blood drives helping 4-year-old fighting cancer.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Jaxon Shepherd was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia when he was only 3 years old last month and he’s been at the University of Mississippi Medical Center ever since.

His aunt, April Shepherd, said that one day the little boy got very sick and eventually had to get his tonsils removed.

“We took him to the ER for a tummy ache and it ended up being cancer,” April Shepherd said

This particular cancer makes many abnormal blood cells in the bone marrow and affects red blood cells.

Jaxon Shepherd is 4 years old now, and after visiting family, he soon will have to go back into the hospital for his second round of chemotherapy, treatments that make him sick.

“It does lower his red-blood count and all that, so he’s having to get blood, having to get platelets when it’s not blood,” April Shepherd.

The hospital was out of Jaxon Shepherd’s O-negative blood.

Seeing that all blood types could help save Jaxon Shepherd, his aunt said she felt it necessary to ask the community for help.

That’s where the blood drive came in Thursday at Good News Brewing in Columbia.

The blood collected could help fight off sickness from his treatments.

“There’s so many lives that could be saved with giving blood whether it’s JJ’s or anybody out there,” said April Shepherd.

April Shepherd said her nephew doesn’t understand what is going on with him, but the family and people who gave blood are sending up prayers for his recovery.

The family has established a Facebook page to keep up with Jaxon Shepherd’s progress called “JJ’s Journey.”

Another blood drive has been scheduled from 10 am to 2 pm. on Dec. 22 at Holy Smokes Barbeque.

