WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

15-year-old hit and killed by car riding bike to school, authorities say

The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a...
The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a collision, causing serious injuries to the 15-year-old, a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old student was hit and killed by a Dodge Charger while riding his bike to school in Hudson, Florida Thursday, authorities said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old man was driving eastbound on Kitten Trail around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Officials said the driver came up on a bicyclist at the intersection of Thompson Avenue in the travel lane with no lights on the dark, unlighted roadway.

The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a collision, causing serious injuries to the 15-year-old, a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said.

The teen, who was later identified by Hudson Academy on Facebook as Myles Farago, was not wearing a helmet at the time.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are informing students and staff today about the passing of one of our Cobra students. Due to an unfortunate accident on the way to school, Myles Farago was struck by a car. He is being remembered as a kind, caring and talented student,” Hudson Academy wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway patrol says a drive caused a head-on collision on I-10
Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-10
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport
Andrew Steele, 32
Ocean Springs man arrested, accused of touching child for lustful purposes
Rocket parts, warships and underwater drones are some of things included in the latest defense...
New defense bill authorizes more than $1 billion for South Mississippi companies and entities
Governor Reeves told those gathered Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people...
Historic ceremony held at the State Capitol in support of Mississippi’s Jewish community

Latest News

Kids made ornaments, and Santa took Christmas wishes at the first-ever "Festival of Trees" event.
Inaugural "Festival of Trees" in Gulfport
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry claims vindication in court victory as judge finds British tabloid hacked his phone
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
South Carolina family remembers renowned oil painter Michael Del Priore during tour of U.S....
South Carolina family remembers renowed oil painter during tour of U.S. Capitol