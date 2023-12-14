Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-10

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday night around 11:54 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol received a call about a wreck on I-10 near the Highway 607 exit in Hancock County.

Mississippi Highway Patrols says a driver became disoriented and drove in the wrong direction. (WLOX)

The eastbound lanes were closed for a few hours, but traffic is now clear.

Trooper Calvin Robertson says an elderly man became disoriented, and drove westbound on the eastbound lane. Robertson says the driver then crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries, and were transported to the hospital. No charges are expected to be filed.

