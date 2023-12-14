Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-10
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday night around 11:54 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol received a call about a wreck on I-10 near the Highway 607 exit in Hancock County.
The eastbound lanes were closed for a few hours, but traffic is now clear.
Trooper Calvin Robertson says an elderly man became disoriented, and drove westbound on the eastbound lane. Robertson says the driver then crashed head-on into another vehicle.
Both drivers suffered serious injuries, and were transported to the hospital. No charges are expected to be filed.
Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.