WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Woman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday by watching football and drinking whiskey

Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.
Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.(WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio resident is getting ready to celebrate a milestone birthday this weekend with a few of her favorites.

Florence Hackman says she loves the Cincinnati Bengals, firefighters and whiskey.

This Saturday, she will be celebrating her birthday with the Deerfield Township Fire Department and some whiskey, including Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, as she watches the Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Hackman was born in Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 1918.

She worked for the Union Central Life Insurance Company before focusing on raising a family.

Hackman currently resides at the senior living Traditions of Deerfield where the team will be helping her celebrate her big day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasi McDaniel, 48, the booster club’s former treasurer, turned herself in to Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs cheer booster treasurer accused of stealing funds, police say
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport...
One dead following alleged homicide in Gulfport, police say
Biloxi Public School District sent out a message to parents letting them know of the incident.
Biloxi Junior High student brings gun, knives to school
Dixie Mafia boss Kirksey McCord Nix is in prison for the deaths of Judge Vincent Sherry and...
Mafia boss who ordered Sherry murders asks for prison release
Biloxi Police Officers arrested 43-year-old Steven Victor Thomas of Biloxi on a warrant for...
Biloxi man in custody after aggravated assault incident, police say

Latest News

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) jogs off the court after getting ejected...
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
This image shows a variety of American Girl dolls. The toy company Mattel is developing a...
After ‘Barbie’ success, Mattel to make American Doll live-action movie
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity
(Source: CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV)
What a House impeachment inquiry means to Biden
FILE - Asylum-seekers walk to a U.S. Border Patrol van after crossing the nearby border with...
Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions as he tries to reach Senate deal for Ukraine aid