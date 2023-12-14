Shipbuilders from Ingalls donate thousands of toys to Jackson County organizations

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County community is banding together to help distribute thousands of toys this Christmas. The annual initiative is led by Ingalls.

Through its volunteer program “Ingalls Cares,” dozens of the company’s shipbuilders have donated unwrapped gifts to three South Mississippi organizations. Employees dedicated their morning to loading the trucks for the Jackson County Boys and Girls Clubs, Toys for Tots, El Pueblo and more.

“So, we’ve partnered with the Salvation Army we have about one hundred and angels from Jackson County,” says Lisa Bradley, Ingalls Shipbuilding Corporate Stewardship and Community Relations Manager. “So our African-American shipbuilder association collected board games our Hola Group, which is our Hispanic outreach group. They will give toys, clothing and items to El Pueblo. We’ve also collected socks for the VA and we have Toys for Tots so it’s a little bit of something for everyone.”

Bradley says none of this would have been possible without the support of their shipbuilders who contributed many of the unwrapped toys.

“Being that Ingalls such a pillar in the community there are so many employees that work from the community within Ingalls,” says Brian Payton, Ingalls Shipbuilding staff. “There’s a lot of people that I know in the area so it’s giving back I enjoy giving back.”

Charity partners like the Salvation Army were overwhelmed by the generous number of donations.

“We have a lot of corporate sponsors within the community, and Ingalls is a part of that,” says Carla Lawson, Salvation Army Jackson and George Counties Lieutenant Corps officer. “We’re so grateful that they take on a good chunk of a lot of her angels through Jackson and George County.”

Ingalls even surprised one organization with a five-thousand-dollar check.

“It’s amazing this is like the North already,” says Jennifer Anderson, Boys and Girls Clubs of Jackson County Ceo. “It feels like Christmas early. This definitely was a surprise to be able to support our club with electronic games. It’s amazing and all we can say is thank you.”

All of the toys will be distributed ahead of Christmas Day.

