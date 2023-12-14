Pass Christian PD welcomes new K-9 Officer Scout to the team

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian Police Department just got a little bigger...and fluffier.

The department’s newest K-9, Scout, just completed his narcotics training for the department and is officially a working K-9. Scout and his handler, K-9 Sgt. Alex Klodnicki returned from narcotics training in Hattiesburg in mid-November.

Sgt. Klodnicki says Scout has already completed his first narcotics call and did a fantastic job.

“[It was] kind of like a joyful moment, you know?” he explains. “All that training actually put into work, actually, him producing, it was a good, good sight to see.”

We even let Scout sniff out one of our WLOX vehicles, and we are happy to report Scout did not find anything suspicious.

Congrats to Sgt. Klodnicki and Officer Scout!

