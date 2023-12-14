New defense bill authorizes more than $1 billion for South Mississippi companies and entities

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker’s office released details about the latest National Defense Authorization Act (FY 24 NDAA). In the release, Sen. Wicker touts more than a billion dollars will come to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The biggest winner is Huntington-Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula. The bill approves $1 Billion for a new San Antonio-class Amphibious warship. Another $72 million was approved for a new APL-67 berthing barge, which will be built at Bollinger Shipyards in Pascagoula.

Here some of the entities to receive funding:

Huntington-Ingalls in Pascagoula $1 Billion Bollinger Shipyards in Pascagoula $72 Million Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) in Hancock County $6 Million Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi $2 Million Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg $7.6 Million Multiple Companies in Gulfport $8 Million

The bill approves funding for planning and design work of a new traffic control tower at Keesler Air Force Base. It also approves $5 million for rocket parts for undisclosed work in McHenry.

A combined $7.6 million will also go to Camp Shelby. The funding is approved for additional training material and upgrades for the facility’s railcar storage. Another $8 million will go to several companies in Gulfport for various autonomous surface and underwater vessels.

Along with approving funding, the NDAA also targets some Republican agenda items: attacking diversity requirements in the Department of Defense, as well as adding already-purchased border panels to the existing wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The bill passed with 310-118 in the House, and 87-13 in the Senate. The bill now goes to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

