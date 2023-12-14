WLOX Careers
JSU student earns bachelors degree after being in coma for nearly a year

Sharita Hansford earns bachelors degree from JSU
Sharita Hansford earns bachelors degree from JSU(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Sharita Hansford reads a story to her daycare students, a decorative stole hangs over her shoulders.

Hansford earned her bachelor’s degree in family education from Jackson State University on December 8th.

“I wanted to set the example for my children that I should be so I said, you know what I’m going to go ahead and finish and that’s what I decided to do,” said Hansford.

Before walking the stage, Hansford shares what seemed like a growing nightmare in her medical journey of 2011.

“It was causing me to have seizures, migraine headaches,” said Hansford.

Extreme symptoms led a team of doctors to place Sharita in a medical induced come for about a year.

While being bounced from facility to facility, she says her family’s concerns grew for her health and well-being.

“My kids were very scared because at the time they were very young. One of my children at the time was like five or six years old, the other was between 8-10. Taking trips to the hospital and not knowing if I was going to survive or not,” said Hansford.

Hansford was tested and observed by doctors in other state hospitals during that time. A health professional in another country traveled to Hansford later discovering a tumor on her ovaries that led to the seizures.

After surgery to remove the tumor, Hansford was woken from her coma and began rehab.

“It was a long journey after that. I had to learn how to walk, talk and drive. Do all these things, being able to take care of myself. I had to learn those things over,” said Hansford.

And she did. The mother of four is on her way to bigger and better achievements.

In 2020, Sharita continued her love of helping the youth by opening the Dream Big, Learn and Play Center.

“We have now opened our facility up and can service children six months up to five years old. That’s a great accomplishment in itself. I plan to open more facilities on the coast because I love serving communities,” said Hansford.

She earned an associate’s degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, accepted her bachelor’s just days ago, and set her eyes o the future.

“It really allows me to show my children that what you go through in life you can overcome any obstacles,” said Hansford.

