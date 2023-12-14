Jasper County judge jailed twice in 2 days

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Justice Court Judge Sullivan Dukes Jr. has paid the Jasper County Jail visits the past two days.

But these times, Dukes has found himself inside of the jail bars.

Dukes, 72, first was arrested on Tuesday on a court order that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said was related to a domestic violence/simple assault accusation.

After being released the same day on the misdemeanor, Dukes was taken into custody Wednesday for violating a court order to have no contact with his wife.

Online jail records on the Jasper County sheriff’s office website said Dukes was processed again before being released again on the same day he was arrested.

Dukes, who resides in Paulding, still is serving as the District 1 Justice Court Judge for Jasper County.

He did not run for re-election, and will vacate his seat at the end of his term.

A Justice Court judge can oversee a variety of responsibilities, including:

Civil actions under $2,500

Misdemeanors

Felony preliminaries

Marriage ceremonies

Highway Patrol citations

Fish and Wildlife citations

Appeals from Justice (and Municipal) Court.

Jasper County Justice Court has jurisdiction over all actions for the recovery of debts or damages as well as personal property, up to $2,500. Clients file affidavits in Justice Court to recover property to settle debts, or to seek relief from disputes over family matters or issues involving neighbors and others.

Additionally, Justice Court handles fines resulting from citations by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Fish and Wildlife Department officers. It holds court for citizens who protest such citations. It also holds court to settle criminal violations occurring outside the municipalities but within the county and performs marriage ceremonies.]

It issues process papers, subpoenas and warrants requiring an appearance in court on a specified date.

Justice Court works cooperatively with the public service commissioner and receives monies resulting from periodic vehicle inspection roadblocks.

The officers of the court consist of Justice Court clerk, or court administrator, 12 deputy clerks, a bailiff and four judges.

Process papers, subpoenas and warrants are served by constables, who are elected officials.

