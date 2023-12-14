Jamey DuBose introduced as next Biloxi head football coach

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High has its next head football coach as Jamey Dubose was introduced Wednesday afternoon.

DuBose is a three-time state champion as a head coach in Alabama, leading Prattville to a pair of titles in 2008 and 2011 and Central-Phenix City to a 2018 state title.

Most recently, he spent time with Orange Beach High School before heading to South Mississippi.

Over his career, he boasts a 166-56 over record in 18 years of coaching.

He’ll hit the ground running in the new year and says he’s looking forward to instilling a winning culture on and off the field.

”I’m a guy that loves challenges, I’m a guy that loves to build things. This place isn’t broken, they’re in a good place, they’ve had good years but I want to get over the hump and have a coast team contend for it,” said DuBose. “I know there’s been a couple along the way but I want to build something that sustains and have a great program year in and year out.”

DuBose takes over for Katlan French, who led the Indians for the last six seasons.

