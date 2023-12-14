WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Jamey DuBose introduced as next Biloxi head football coach

Jamey DuBose was introduced as the next head football coach at Biloxi
Jamey DuBose was introduced as the next head football coach at Biloxi(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High has its next head football coach as Jamey Dubose was introduced Wednesday afternoon.

DuBose is a three-time state champion as a head coach in Alabama, leading Prattville to a pair of titles in 2008 and 2011 and Central-Phenix City to a 2018 state title.

Most recently, he spent time with Orange Beach High School before heading to South Mississippi.

Over his career, he boasts a 166-56 over record in 18 years of coaching.

He’ll hit the ground running in the new year and says he’s looking forward to instilling a winning culture on and off the field.

”I’m a guy that loves challenges, I’m a guy that loves to build things. This place isn’t broken, they’re in a good place, they’ve had good years but I want to get over the hump and have a coast team contend for it,” said DuBose. “I know there’s been a couple along the way but I want to build something that sustains and have a great program year in and year out.”

DuBose takes over for Katlan French, who led the Indians for the last six seasons.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasi McDaniel, 48, the booster club’s former treasurer, turned herself in to Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs cheer booster treasurer accused of stealing funds, police say
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport...
One dead following alleged homicide in Gulfport, police say
Biloxi Public School District sent out a message to parents letting them know of the incident.
Biloxi Junior High student brings gun, knives to school
Dixie Mafia boss Kirksey McCord Nix is in prison for the deaths of Judge Vincent Sherry and...
Mafia boss who ordered Sherry murders asks for prison release
Biloxi Police Officers arrested 43-year-old Steven Victor Thomas of Biloxi on a warrant for...
Biloxi man in custody after aggravated assault incident, police say

Latest News

The East Central baseball team were presented their 2023 state title rings.
East Central baseball presented with state championship rings
Monday, the Hornets were presented with their 2023 5A state championship rings they earned...
East Central baseball presented with state championship rings
St. Stanislaus head coach Tim Lala announced he is stepping down from the position.
Tim Lala steps away as St. Stanislaus football coach
South defeats North, 20-15, in 75th Bernard Blackwell Football Classic
South defeats North, 20-15, in 75th Bernard Blackwell Football Classic