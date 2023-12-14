WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Historic ceremony held at the State Capitol in support of Mississippi’s Jewish community

For the first time a Menorah lighting ceremony was held at the State Capitol in Jackson
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic ceremony was held at the Mississippi State Capitol Wednesday evening to show support for Israel and Jewish people across the state.

Rabbi Hall told the crowd these are scary times for Jews across the world and in the United...
Rabbi Hall told the crowd these are scary times for Jews across the world and in the United States.(WLBT)

For the first time, a Menorah lighting was held with members of the Jewish community and the congregation of Beth Israel of Gulfport.

Governor Tate Reeves told those gathered in Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people, especially in times of difficulty and persecution.

Governor Reeves says Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people especially in times...
Governor Reeves says Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people especially in times of difficulty and persecution.(WLBT)

Before participating in the lighting ceremony Governor Reeves said the event and service are especially relevant this year as the war continues with Israel and Hamas.

Governor Reeves said, “I want to reiterate that here in Mississippi we are praying for all the innocent people who lost their lives on October 7. We’re also praying for all the remaining hostages and praying for their safe return to their families. And we’re praying for all of those who have and will lose their lives fighting this evil.”

Governor Reeves said the event and service are especially relevant this year as the war...
Governor Reeves said the event and service are especially relevant this year as the war continues with Israel and Hamas.(WLBT)

At least eight Americans are still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas led surprise attacks against Israel on October 7 killing hundreds. Dozens were also kidnapped.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport...
One dead following alleged homicide in Gulfport, police say
The Biloxi Fire Department rescued a boater from an overturned boat in Biloxi’s Back Bay.
Rescuers pull boater from Back Bay of Biloxi
The Biloxi Police Department said 27-year-old Tymos D. Carter (left) has been charged with...
Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large
A faulty HVAC unit caused a lot of smoke at the Biloxi Upper Elementary.
Fire crews investigate smoke at Biloxi Upper Elementary School
Jonathan
Exclusive: Rankin Co. mom says her missing son was buried without her knowing

Latest News

Highway patrol says a drive caused a head-on collision on I-10
Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-10
Increasing winds
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 13, 2023
Turning breezy, tracking weekend Gulf Low
Sharita Hansford earns bachelors degree from JSU
JSU student earns bachelor’s degree after being in coma for nearly a year
Sharita Hansford was in a medically induced coma for a year, before doctors discovered a tumor...
JSU student earns bachelors degree after being in coma for nearly a year