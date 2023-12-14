Coast talent on display at MS/AL All-Star practice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - As high school football moves into the offseason, annual All-Star games are underway to showcase the best of the best in the Magnolia State.

Last weekend, Milner Stadium played host to the 75th Bernard Blackwell Football Classic, and next up is the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.

This year, the game is back in the Magnolia State at the Rock in Hattiesburg. Several Coast standouts are on the roster including St. Martin’s Noreel White.

The Ole Miss signee is getting ready to head to Oxford next month and hopes the All-Star game can continue to shine a light on all the talent Mississippi has to offer.

“I feel like people underrate us a lot, I feel like we’re a lot better than people think we really are, and they just don’t see it,” said White. “We don’t get as much exposure as the bigger states. I feel like we have a lot of powerhouse players and powerhouse teams that needs their name on the map.”

The other players from the coast include:

The game is set to kick off Saturday at noon in Hattiesburg.

