Bomb threat at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport cleared Thursday morning, operations continue as normal

By Charles Herrington and WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a hectic morning at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport (PIB).

Executive Director Tom Heanue said they were dealing with a bomb threat, as were other airports across Mississippi.

Heanue said PIB was the first airport to discover the bomb threat, which came in an email a little before 8 a.m.

The airport followed protocol and contacted local, state and regional law enforcement, such as the FBI, TSA and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

By 10 a.m., officials determined the threat was low, and the airport was cleared to continue operations for the day.

Travelers could exit and board a flight at the airport before noon.

Heanue said they tried to ensure they did everything in the morning before the flight so that no passengers were inconvenienced or alarmed.

Also on Thursday morning, officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a threat.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

