78-year-old man earns college degree 60 years after starting classes

Six decades after attending Tri-C’s first day of classes, 78-year-old John Loas achieved his lifelong dream of earning his degree.(Tri-C)
By Rachel Vadaj and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Six decades after attending a college’s first day of classes, a 78-year-old achieved his lifelong dream of earning his degree.

John Loas, now retired, was a student when Cuyahoga Community College opened in 1963.

“I was there on the first day of classes,” Loas said. “My educational journey was interrupted when I served in the Army before working and raising a family. I have wanted to earn a college degree my entire life, and I was determined to achieve that.”

The community college attributed Loas’ “unwavering passion” as the driving factor in accomplishing “his lifetime goal of earning a college degree, no matter how long it took.”

Since retiring 18 years ago, Loas dedicated his time and energy to fundraising over $33,000 to help end veteran homelessness.

While Loas credited his determination to go above and beyond in everything he does, he called his educational journey of earning his degree at his age “very challenging... but well worth all the hard work it took.”

“Tri-C offered support whenever I needed it,” Loas said. “Despite my age, the professors and teaching staff were more than happy to answer any questions I had. I would not have received my degree without their support.”

Loas will walk across the stage to accept his Associate of Arts degree during the college’s fall commencement ceremony on Thursday at the Wolstein Center.

Loas shared advice for upcoming college students before turning his tassel.

“Work closely with your counselor throughout their educational journey. Most importantly, when the challenges become difficult, never give up on your dream,” Loas said.

