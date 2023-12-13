WLOX Careers
Therapy dog is a hit at St. Alphonsus Catholic School

A new therapy dog is helping faculty, staff, and students get at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Ocean Springs
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Ocean Springs has gone to the dogs... therapy dogs.

Maybel, the 80-pound gentle giant, will help students, staff, and teachers when the dog-eat-dog world of school gets difficult. Maybel has a Paw Patrol-esque following, with a huge book of mail and notes written to her by kids in the past year.

”We had a new student who wrote ‘dear Maybel, I’m new, and I know you are, too. Maybe we can get through this together.’ That’s one that really stands out. These dogs have to be ok with lots of noise and with canes and wheelchairs and all that kind of stuff,” said Amy Nimmo, Maybel’s handler and St. Alphonsus staff member.

Maybel is made up of 14 different breeds of dogs. Staff say that might be why she gets along with just about everyone. Whether it’s a discipline issue or if someone is having a bad day, anyone can come in and hang out with Maybel, and things usually get better. The students also practice reading to her.

“At other schools I’ve been to, if you get sad or whatever, you have to just suck it up and deal with it until you get home and maybe scream into the pillow,” said 4th grader Gus Bradberry. “But here, you can go into this room and sit down and pet a dog, and it really relaxes you.”

Everyone says they have a doggone good time with Maybel. St. Alphonsus has another therapy dog named Blanche. Administrators say other schools have expressed interest in the success of the program.

