Rescuers pull boater from Back Bay of Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, the Biloxi Fire Department rescued a boater from an overturned boat in Biloxi’s Back Bay. The boat capsized about 1,000 yards from Popp’s Ferry Causeway Bridge.

Fire crews rescued a boater that went into the water near Popp's Ferry Causeway Bridge.
Fire crews rescued a boater that went into the water near Popp's Ferry Causeway Bridge.(WLOX)

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Davis says the vessel was turning before running aground, and threw the boater into the water. The boater tried to push the boat into deeper water, but the boat began to sink.

The Biloxi Fire Department rescued a boater from an overturned boat in Biloxi’s Back Bay.
The Biloxi Fire Department rescued a boater from an overturned boat in Biloxi’s Back Bay.(WLOX)

The boater then called 911 for help, and first responders were there within a few minutes. Officials were able to pull the man to safety, as well as return the troubled boat to shore.

Chief Davis says the boater is expected to be okay.

