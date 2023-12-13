WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Pav and Broome Jewelers celebrates 50 years of service

A long-time business, Pav and Broome Jewelers is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time business, Pav and Broome Jewelers is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

The company has served the community since 1973, providing the community with high-quality diamonds for half a century. The vision was crafted with Pav and Broome, two brother-in-laws.

“Mr.Pav was a horologist and watchmaker and Mr. Broome was a jeweler. They decided to go into business together. Their children now run the business. They’ve stepped down and are now in their retirement years. We’ve taken up the lead and everything has been in place for a long time for this transition to work seamlessly,” Gail Pav, Sales Manager said.

Pav shares part of Pav & Broome’s 50th Anniversary Celebration which focuses on local organizations. They are accepting donations for the Humane Society of South Mississippi and Court Appointed Special Advocates.

“They do wonderful, wonderful things for children in need of things coming out of bad homes and try to get kids back to their parents when they rightfully can,” Pav said.

Pav also mentioned the efforts to help furry friends on the Gulf Coast.

“I saw a post today that they’ve given the last of their dog biscuits. I’m going to stop by today and donate something for myself,” Pav said.

One incentive for clients is if they donate $20, their names are entered to win a one-carat lab-created diamond.

Over Pav and Broome’s 50-year run, they’re grateful that the legacy of housing beautiful gems carries on.

“We’re thankful to be here. We have a long-standing history of integrity, honesty, and just our wonderful clientele,” Pav said.

Drawings are held every Friday until December 29.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody
Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.
Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree
Dixie Mafia boss Kirksey McCord Nix is in prison for the deaths of Judge Vincent Sherry and...
Mafia boss who ordered Sherry murders asks for prison release
73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula received fatal injuries from the crash and was...
Pascagoula woman identified as victim of fatal crash in Jackson County

Latest News

A Christmas wonderland was a sight that greeted athletes in the dream program...a change from...
Dream Program holds annual Christmas party for their athletes
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport...
One dead following alleged homicide in Gulfport, police say
The vision for Shooter Ready was brought to life by co-owners Sarah Crane and Janette Luttrell.
New women-owned firearm training simulation facility opens in Long Beach
Operations are slower than usual because going out to dinner isn’t a number one option for...
Business slowing down at Long Beach restaurants as holiday season presses on