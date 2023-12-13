Pav and Broome Jewelers celebrates 50 years of service

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time business, Pav and Broome Jewelers is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

The company has served the community since 1973, providing the community with high-quality diamonds for half a century. The vision was crafted with Pav and Broome, two brother-in-laws.

“Mr.Pav was a horologist and watchmaker and Mr. Broome was a jeweler. They decided to go into business together. Their children now run the business. They’ve stepped down and are now in their retirement years. We’ve taken up the lead and everything has been in place for a long time for this transition to work seamlessly,” Gail Pav, Sales Manager said.

Pav shares part of Pav & Broome’s 50th Anniversary Celebration which focuses on local organizations. They are accepting donations for the Humane Society of South Mississippi and Court Appointed Special Advocates.

“They do wonderful, wonderful things for children in need of things coming out of bad homes and try to get kids back to their parents when they rightfully can,” Pav said.

Pav also mentioned the efforts to help furry friends on the Gulf Coast.

“I saw a post today that they’ve given the last of their dog biscuits. I’m going to stop by today and donate something for myself,” Pav said.

One incentive for clients is if they donate $20, their names are entered to win a one-carat lab-created diamond.

Over Pav and Broome’s 50-year run, they’re grateful that the legacy of housing beautiful gems carries on.

“We’re thankful to be here. We have a long-standing history of integrity, honesty, and just our wonderful clientele,” Pav said.

Drawings are held every Friday until December 29.

