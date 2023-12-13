One dead following alleged homicide in Gulfport, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department announced they are investigating an alleged homicide case that left one man dead after suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Dec. 12 at approximately 9:09 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 1500 block of 21st Street about a welfare check.

A passerby advised a male, later identified as 54-year-old Cameron Fitzpatrick Hall, had been sitting in the doorway of a residence since the previous night and had not moved. Upon arrival, officers located Hall dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.