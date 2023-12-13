WLOX Careers
New women-owned firearm training simulation facility opens in Long Beach

South Mississippians can now take a shot at target practice in Long Beach.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST
LONG BEACH Miss. (WLOX) - A new firearm training facility called, Shooter Ready Firearms Simulation Training Academy has opened in Long Beach. On Tuesday, community members and city leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the location on 528 Klondyke Road.

Long Beach Mayor George Bass was on-site for the celebration. He believes this could be a huge economic boost for the city.

“We have nothing like this here in Long Beach and it’s just another growth opportunity for us and another business that we could support and I certainly welcome the support of all of our citizens and encourage it,” said Mayor Bass.

The vision for Shooter Ready was brought to life by co-owners Sarah Crane and Janette Luttrell.

“After my husband passed away, I no longer felt safe in the world,” says Crane. “This is when COVID was going on and things like that and I decided I wanted to purchase a firearm but I also realized that I did not know how to use that firearm. So, when I purchased the firearm I got Janette Latrell’s card and they said here’s who you need to call to get training.”

Luttrell’s passion for firearms sparked from her work in the film industry.

“So, I started to become an armorer on set,” says Luttrell. “So, handling firearms for actors and I could that they really didn’t know a lot about firearms. So I thought it was important that if the actors don’t know a lot about firearms then what about the general public?”

Through their business venture, the duo hopes to educate people on gun safety by offering real-life scenarios, target accuracy, and interactive games without live fire. The laser pistol training is open to all age groups but minors must be accompanied by an adult. The facility will have real firearms on-site as well.

Luttrell says the sessions will run using one of the most advanced simulation systems on the market.

“If I have a facility that I can train people to just be safer with firearms,” says Luttrell. “If you’re going to have one get the training that you need so that you can be a good safe citizen with it.”

For both women, public safety is their top priority, and hope with their services those who have firearms will feel more confident as they carry in the future.

Shooter Ready will be open for business Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For pricing information, visit www.shooterready.com

