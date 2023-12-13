WLOX Careers
Mississippi Gulf Coast sees significant 2023 impact on tourism industry

By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite economic challenges like high inflation rates and supply chain and demand delays, the Mississippi Gulf Coast experienced significant “wins” in 2023.

Coastal Mississippi CEO Judy Young said this year, visitor spend increased by well over $500,000. “It is a 2.7 billion dollar impact,” she said. “That is the importing of wealth, it’s not the same dollar circulating around, it’s new dollars coming in that we wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Young said that the Coast is seeing more families vacation here in the past few years. She credited this influx to recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fortunately for us, it’s a priority in most people’s budgets now, after the last several years,” said Young.

In order for the tourism industry to keep growing, the Coast must present new attractions each year to allow for repeat visitation. Young noted some of 2023′s big changes which brought in many visitors. They are as follows:

  • Mississippi Aquarium’s new “Changing Tides” exhibit
  • Additional sailings from the Schooners Port
  • Sunset Cocktail cruises now offered by Ship Island Excursions
  • New opportunities at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

Young said that the tourism dollars generated on the Mississippi Gulf Coast account for about a third of the tourism dollars for the entire state. So why do tourism businesses believe the Mississippi Gulf Coast is a great place to visit?

“Whenever there’s trouble elsewhere, south Mississippi stays south Mississippi, stays south Mississippi,” said Gulf Islands Waterpark Account Executive Larry Ahlgren. “It doesn’t change.”

Ahlgren said its the southern hospitality of the Gulf Coast that allows for its tourism industry to thrive.

Young explained that there were a few happy surprises Coastal Mississippi found in its tourism for 2023. She said the areas of Moss Point and Pascagoula grew their tourism and attractions exponentially in 2023 and will only continue to do so in the next year. She said one area that is a hidden gem for tourism is Long Beach.

“It’s a marriage of infrastructure and how you represent your community,” said Young. “How you represent your community sets the expectation of behavior from your guests and from your residents.”

Coastal Mississippi expects next year to see an even greater tourism impact than 2023.

