WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away

Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo(Photo courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The longtime voice of the Dixie National Rodeo has passed away.

Commissioner Andy Gipson posted about Mike Mathis’ death on social media Wednesday morning.

“With great sadness, I learned this morning my good friend, the one and only Mike Mathis, passed away and went to be with the Lord,” Gipson wrote.

Mathis was the voice of the Dixie National Rodeo for over 25 years.

“His voice and presence will be missed, but his life and positive legacy will live on in our Rodeo and beyond,” Gipson also said.

Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away(WLBT)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasi McDaniel, 48, the booster club’s former treasurer, turned herself in to Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs cheer booster treasurer accused of stealing funds, police say
Dixie Mafia boss Kirksey McCord Nix is in prison for the deaths of Judge Vincent Sherry and...
Mafia boss who ordered Sherry murders asks for prison release
Biloxi Public School District sent out a message to parents letting them know of the incident.
Biloxi Junior High student brings gun, knives to school
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport...
One dead following alleged homicide in Gulfport, police say
Biloxi Police Officers arrested 43-year-old Steven Victor Thomas of Biloxi on a warrant for...
Biloxi man in custody after aggravated assault incident, police say

Latest News

The Biloxi Police Department said 27-year-old Tymos D. Carter (left) has been charged with...
Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large
Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Francisco Gonzales talks about a Christmas event happening at the Mississippi Aviation Museum...
Mississippi Aviation Museum hosting a Christmas time event
Bay St. Louis is remembering two officers who were killed in the line of duty. Representative...
Bay St. Louis hosting a blood drive in honor of fallen officers Steve Robin and Brandon Estourffe