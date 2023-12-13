WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Humane Society of South Mississippi working to empty its animal shelter during holidays

The Humane Society said it is cramped with 350 to 400 animals right now.
The Humane Society said it is cramped with 350 to 400 animals right now.(WLOX)
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport is seeing an overflow of animals this holiday season. That’s why the organization has come up with different programs encouraging the community to adopt pets.

The organization hopes to get animals out of the shelter this holiday season with its “Silent Night at the Shelter” and “Assisted Loving” programs.

The Humane Society said it is cramped with 350 to 400 animals right now.

That’s why the organization is on a mission to find temporary foster homes for animals that have been in the shelter for a long time. If you’re an elderly senior, you can adopt an animal of your choice this holiday season.

The organization said it will provide medical care for the animal if you’re on a fixed income.

Volunteers are hoping to find owners responsible enough for the animals.

“Pets are not just Christmas presents,” said Humane Society development director Katie King. “You’re adding a new family member into your home, so we want to make sure that all families are prepared and on board for that to take on that new responsibility.”

“A lot of people may not have anyone else for the holidays and what they have is their pet that’s all they have. Even those who do have plenty of family, a pet is a part of that family,” said adoptions and transport manager Lisa Peterson.

The organization also has its home for the holiday’s adoption special going on through Saturday, December 16. That’s $15 adoptions for animals 6 months and older.

The Humane Society’s open house will also be taking place on December 16 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasi McDaniel, 48, the booster club’s former treasurer, turned herself in to Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs cheer booster treasurer accused of stealing funds, police say
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport...
One dead following alleged homicide in Gulfport, police say
Biloxi Public School District sent out a message to parents letting them know of the incident.
Biloxi Junior High student brings gun, knives to school
Dixie Mafia boss Kirksey McCord Nix is in prison for the deaths of Judge Vincent Sherry and...
Mafia boss who ordered Sherry murders asks for prison release
Biloxi Police Officers arrested 43-year-old Steven Victor Thomas of Biloxi on a warrant for...
Biloxi man in custody after aggravated assault incident, police say

Latest News

With about $33,000, city crews swept it clean from the landscape to the roofing.
City restores historic Marble Springs Park in Ocean Springs
Despite economic challenges like high inflation rates and supply chain and demand delays, the...
Mississippi Gulf Coast sees significant 2023 impact on tourism industry
A three-time state champion coach from Alabama is taking over the Biloxi High School football...
LIVE: Biloxi High School names new head football coach
With Maybel, they say they always have a doggone good time.
St. Alphonsus Catholic School gets new therapy dog