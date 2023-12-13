Humane Society of South Mississippi working to empty its animal shelter during holidays

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport is seeing an overflow of animals this holiday season. That’s why the organization has come up with different programs encouraging the community to adopt pets.

The organization hopes to get animals out of the shelter this holiday season with its “Silent Night at the Shelter” and “Assisted Loving” programs.

The Humane Society said it is cramped with 350 to 400 animals right now.

That’s why the organization is on a mission to find temporary foster homes for animals that have been in the shelter for a long time. If you’re an elderly senior, you can adopt an animal of your choice this holiday season.

The organization said it will provide medical care for the animal if you’re on a fixed income.

Volunteers are hoping to find owners responsible enough for the animals.

“Pets are not just Christmas presents,” said Humane Society development director Katie King. “You’re adding a new family member into your home, so we want to make sure that all families are prepared and on board for that to take on that new responsibility.”

“A lot of people may not have anyone else for the holidays and what they have is their pet that’s all they have. Even those who do have plenty of family, a pet is a part of that family,” said adoptions and transport manager Lisa Peterson.

The organization also has its home for the holiday’s adoption special going on through Saturday, December 16. That’s $15 adoptions for animals 6 months and older.

The Humane Society’s open house will also be taking place on December 16 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.