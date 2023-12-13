Fire crews investigate smoke at Biloxi Upper Elementary School

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, Biloxi Fire Department responded to the Biloxi Upper Elementary School after air conditioning equipment began to smoke.

According to Biloxi School District Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux, a belt in a HVAC unit overheated. The incident happened at the Special Services building, and didn’t impact students or faculty.

Crews had to search the Special Services building to find the faulty unit. (WLOX)

Chief Nick Geiser said “Usually we find a belt or bearing that burned up and caused smoke but no actual fire.”

No one was injured, and crews were wrapping up the scene before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

