Fire crews investigate smoke at Biloxi Upper Elementary School

A faulty HVAC unit caused a lot of smoke at the Biloxi Upper Elementary.
A faulty HVAC unit caused a lot of smoke at the Biloxi Upper Elementary.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, Biloxi Fire Department responded to the Biloxi Upper Elementary School after air conditioning equipment began to smoke.

According to Biloxi School District Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux, a belt in a HVAC unit overheated. The incident happened at the Special Services building, and didn’t impact students or faculty.

Crews had to search the Special Services building to find the faulty unit.
Crews had to search the Special Services building to find the faulty unit.(WLOX)

Chief Nick Geiser said “Usually we find a belt or bearing that burned up and caused smoke but no actual fire.”

No one was injured, and crews were wrapping up the scene before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

