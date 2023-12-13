Fire crews investigate smoke at Biloxi Upper Elementary School
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, Biloxi Fire Department responded to the Biloxi Upper Elementary School after air conditioning equipment began to smoke.
According to Biloxi School District Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux, a belt in a HVAC unit overheated. The incident happened at the Special Services building, and didn’t impact students or faculty.
Chief Nick Geiser said “Usually we find a belt or bearing that burned up and caused smoke but no actual fire.”
No one was injured, and crews were wrapping up the scene before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
