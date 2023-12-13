WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

By Mykal Vincent and Olivia Vidal
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Smalls Sliders, the miniature cheeseburger slider spot owned by former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, literally descended from above into its new Metairie location Wednesday (Dec. 13) morning.

The 800-square-foot bright orange and black containers were dropped into the restaurant’s new Clearview City Center home by crane. The structure will serve food to vehicles from drive-thru lanes and to walk-up customers on a covered patio with tables.

The franchise group secured permits for the drive-thru and patio at a busy Metairie intersection in November. The Jefferson Parish Council approved the request, despite objections from the Planning Department regarding signage, landscaping, and parking concerns at the busy intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Clearview Parkway.

Smalls Sliders in Marrero
Smalls Sliders in Marrero(Source: Smalls Sliders)
Smalls Sliders, the quick-serve restaurant concept that focuses exclusively on cheeseburger...
Smalls Sliders, the quick-serve restaurant concept that focuses exclusively on cheeseburger sliders(Source: Small Sliders)

Founded by Walk-Ons creator Brandon Landry and his partner Jacob Dugas in 2019, Smalls Sliders focuses on miniature cheeseburgers, with waffle fries and milkshakes the only other menu items besides dipping sauces and soft drinks.

Brees and others have invested in the company, which currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores “coming soon” throughout the state, across the South and up East Coast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway patrol says a drive caused a head-on collision on I-10
Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on I-10
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Evacuation at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport...
One dead following alleged homicide in Gulfport, police say
The Biloxi Fire Department rescued a boater from an overturned boat in Biloxi’s Back Bay.
Rescuers pull boater from Back Bay of Biloxi
The Biloxi Police Department said 27-year-old Tymos D. Carter (left) has been charged with...
Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large

Latest News

GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for...
40-year-old suspect taken into custody after shooting teen, Gautier Police say
Mayor Billy Hewes highlighted both challenges and wins for the city in the past year.
Gulfport mayor gives business updates for city at Chamber of Commerce meeting
Mayor Billy Hewes highlighted both challenges and wins for the city in the past year.
Gulfport mayor gives business updates for city at Chamber of Commerce meeting
If you've ever wanted to gain insight on how to creatively grow your business, one conference...
LIVE: Event helps entrepreneurs grow business in Biloxi
Wednesday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady...
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors, FMOLHS announce decision to terminate negotiations