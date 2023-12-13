WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Dream Program holds annual Christmas party for their athletes

The Dream Program held its annual Christmas Party for the athletes in the program.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A Christmas wonderland was a sight that greeted athletes in the Dream Program, which was a change from their gymnasium to the ballroom of the IP Casino.

“It’s all about our athletes,” said Dungan.

Billy Dungan is the executive director of the Dream Program. He along with other board members decided to go all out for their athletes to show their appreciation to them, even inviting Santa Claus to the party.

Dungan says this is something he enjoys doing, giving everyone a space to do something they never thought to do.

“We like doing things with people who have disabilities who probably don’t have the opportunity to do things under normal circumstances,” said Dungan. “So we look for a lot of things to do for them that perhaps they wouldn’t have that opportunity.”

The program has volunteers willing to help Dungan in his mission. Volunteers of all ages like Kelton and Ji’ayre who joined the program a year ago help out with sports.

“Sometimes we get fun activities like football, baseball, and basketball,” said Ji’ayre.

Dungan, along with members of the program, says they are thankful to the community for helping them along the way to provide successful events for their athletes.

“Well, that’s one of the fantastic things about this because you can see that the IP has gone above and beyond decorating so when they walk in here dressed to the T’s, they’ll be very happy to see the decorations that are surrounding them,” said Dungan. “A lot of them probably have never seen anything like this before.”

The program signed its 450th athlete this week.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody
Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.
Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree
Dixie Mafia boss Kirksey McCord Nix is in prison for the deaths of Judge Vincent Sherry and...
Mafia boss who ordered Sherry murders asks for prison release
73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula received fatal injuries from the crash and was...
Pascagoula woman identified as victim of fatal crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Pav and Broome celebrate 50 years of service
Pav and Broome Jewelers celebrates 50 years of service
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport...
One dead following alleged homicide in Gulfport, police say
The vision for Shooter Ready was brought to life by co-owners Sarah Crane and Janette Luttrell.
New women-owned firearm training simulation facility opens in Long Beach
Operations are slower than usual because going out to dinner isn’t a number one option for...
Business slowing down at Long Beach restaurants as holiday season presses on