Dream Program holds annual Christmas party for their athletes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A Christmas wonderland was a sight that greeted athletes in the Dream Program, which was a change from their gymnasium to the ballroom of the IP Casino.

“It’s all about our athletes,” said Dungan.

Billy Dungan is the executive director of the Dream Program. He along with other board members decided to go all out for their athletes to show their appreciation to them, even inviting Santa Claus to the party.

Dungan says this is something he enjoys doing, giving everyone a space to do something they never thought to do.

“We like doing things with people who have disabilities who probably don’t have the opportunity to do things under normal circumstances,” said Dungan. “So we look for a lot of things to do for them that perhaps they wouldn’t have that opportunity.”

The program has volunteers willing to help Dungan in his mission. Volunteers of all ages like Kelton and Ji’ayre who joined the program a year ago help out with sports.

“Sometimes we get fun activities like football, baseball, and basketball,” said Ji’ayre.

Dungan, along with members of the program, says they are thankful to the community for helping them along the way to provide successful events for their athletes.

“Well, that’s one of the fantastic things about this because you can see that the IP has gone above and beyond decorating so when they walk in here dressed to the T’s, they’ll be very happy to see the decorations that are surrounding them,” said Dungan. “A lot of them probably have never seen anything like this before.”

The program signed its 450th athlete this week.

