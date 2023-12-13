WLOX Careers
Comfortable and cool today

Cold this morning. Another nice afternoon expected.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
It’s cold this morning, but frost shouldn’t be much of an issue on the coast with temperatures in the 40s. Inland areas may see a little more frost with lows in the 30s. We’re going to see a bit more cloud cover today with highs in the mid 60s. Overall, it’s another nice day to be outside! It will be breeze at times with winds from the east and northeast. Thanks to the breezy and some cloud cover, temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be breezy and mostly cloudy. We’re not going to see any rain, and highs will be in the mid 60s. It will be similar on Friday, but the wind will be a bit stronger from the east. Gusts over 20-25 MPH will be possible, and this could lead to some minor coastal flooding along east facing shores. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s that afternoon.

A few showers are possible on Saturday thanks to a front approaching us from the west. A low pressure system in the Gulf will also help bring a few showers. Heavy rain isn’t expected, and we’ll stay in the mid 60s. It will stay breezy with winds from the northeast. Most of the rain will exit by Sunday morning, and we’ll be in the mid 60s that afternoon.

