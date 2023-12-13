WLOX Careers
City restores historic Marble Springs Park in Ocean Springs

With about $33,000, city crews swept it clean from the landscape to the roofing.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Ocean Springs rededicated Marble Springs Park on Wednesday after more than $30,000 worth of restoration work, and the upgrades also enhance awareness about the park’s rich history.

Marble Springs Park is located right off Iberville Drive. It is one hidden gem that has been tucked away there since the mid-1800′s.

It used to be a highly popular tourist destination, though, according to Mayor Kenny Holloway.

“Minerals that come down in the water here, people would come for the medicinal and therapeutic baths,” he told WLOX. “And it really kind of started the tourism business in Ocean Springs. They would come from Mobile and New Orleans to come and sit in the springs.”

While the mineral water has dried, the park still glistens today.

With about $33,000, city crews swept it clean from the landscape to the roofing.

Covering half the tab to revive it also, the Mississippi Gulf Coast National Heritage Area (MGCNHA) granted the city about $16,500 dollars.

The newly-upgraded park now features an information booth to help preserve its history.

“The Historical Society of Ocean Springs is really the vein of the community that makes us so charming,” said Bonnie Munro with the Ocean Springs Historical Preservation Commission. “Anything that we can do with, like, Marble Springs, drawing attention to our history is really what we’re about.”

Mayor Holloway added, “It’s an often forgotten park, but it’s beautiful, very tranquil. People can come down and sit, stop, meditate.”

Marble Springs Park is open to the public to enjoy for free from dawn to dusk.

