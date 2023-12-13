WLOX Careers
Business slowing down at Long Beach restaurants as holiday season presses on

While lots of shopping is happening during the holidays, some restaurants in downtown Long Beach say their dining rooms are quiet this time of year.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - While lots of shopping is happening during the holidays, some restaurants in downtown Long Beach said their dining rooms are nearly empty.

Operations are slower than usual because going out to dinner isn’t a number one option for locals during the Christmas season.

That’s an impact felt by John Bull, the owner of Bull’s Restaurant in Long Beach.

“People are having to pay a little bit more for other things so they’re not quite spending as much as they would on going out to eat,” Bull said.

Bull also said he understands that no one wants to cut back on groceries or gas this time of year.

Seats are also empty at Coastal Daiquiri Bar and Grill.

Waitress Rhaelyn Wertz said being slow during Christmas time isn’t new for them.

“This is definitely our slow season,” Wertz said. “Around the holidays people are trying to save their money, the weather changed, so people are trying to adjust.”

The winter weather and higher gift prices have consumers staying home, leaving restaurants half empty.

“A Night in Bethlehem” is coming to Long Beach this weekend. It’s expected to bring tourists from all over. Long Beach Mayor George Bass said that event could help crank up business for local restaurants.

“You’ve got a lot of families that will come to visit and will walk up and down the street and go to different restaurants establishments,” Bass said. “They’ll make some purchases in some of the boutiques so it’s good all the way around.”

Bull said he hopes those visitors support his restaurant, as well as other that need business.

“We have our ups and downs and I think that as we see things grow here, everything gets better and better,” he said.

