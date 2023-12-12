WLOX Careers
Woman charged with DUI after hitting Flowood Police car, backing into Pearl Police car following chase

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been handed a litany of charges after fleeing the scene of an accident and hitting two police cars Tuesday afternoon.

It all began in front of the Raceway on Airport Road. The Pearl Police Department was responding to a two-car wreck.

The driver of one of the cars, the one that caused the accident, fled the scene as soon as police arrived.

Pearl Police chased the woman down Airport Road into Flowood where Flowood Police then came to assist and boxed her in.

The woman hit a Flowood Police car and tried to back away and hit a Pearl Police car.

She was taken into custody and no one was injured.

She has been identified as 66-year-old Kay Lynn Gregory. Gregory has been charged with felony fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, malicious mischief, felony destruction of city property, resisting arrest, and DUI.

This all ended right in front of the Flowood Police Department on Airport Road.

