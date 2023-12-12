Waste Pro employees recognized for saving residents during house fire in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Four Waste Pro employees were recognized for their heroic actions during the City of Moss Point Board meeting for saving residents during a house fire.

Officials say Dartavis Covan was driving co-workers Cory Thomas, Jalan Mitchell, and Jonathan Cooper to their morning shift when the four men noticed a house fire.

First responders arrived shortly after, but Dartavis had already sprung into action.

The four workers entered the residence and rescued an elderly resident and one of her grandchildren. The victims rescued from the home were rushed to nearby USA Health University Hospital.

Family members of the victims reached out to express their gratitude.

“My grandmother and cousin would not be here right now if not for Dartavis and the other guys,” Ebony Loper said. “We have taken so many losses this year, from my grandfather passing to my mom losing everything in a tornado in June. If we had lost my grandmother, too, I do not know what we would have done. My family is forever grateful.”

The Mayor, the Honorable Billy Knight Sr., gave them a certificate of appreciation for bravery and selfless acts. Waste Pro will host a celebration at their Gautier division office later this month, where all four heroes will be honored.

“These Waste Pros are everyday heroes, and we are so grateful they were at the right place and time to save these folks. If they hadn’t been there, we hate to think what the outcome might have been,” Regional Vice President Chris Lockwood said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.