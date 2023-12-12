WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Tim Lala steps away as St. Stanislaus football coach

St. Stanislaus head coach Tim Lala announced he is stepping down from the position.
St. Stanislaus head coach Tim Lala announced he is stepping down from the position.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -As the high school football season winds down, some coaching changes are on the way.

St. Stanislaus head coach Tim Lala announced he’s stepping away from the program to be closer to his family and have more time with his newborn son.

This was Lala’s first year as head coach of the Rocks but was also on the coaching staff back in 2015. He helped lead St. Stanislaus to a 9-2 record and a district title this year.

Most recently he spent time with Lewis Sims at Pascagoula as the defensive coordinator for the Panthers.

The Rocks now join Biloxi as they start the head coaching search.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.
Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody

Latest News

South defeats North, 20-15, in 75th Bernard Blackwell Football Classic
South defeats North, 20-15, in 75th Bernard Blackwell Football Classic
Saturday, the 75th annual Bernard Blackwell Football Classic at Milner Stadium in Gulfport...
South defeats North, 20-15, in 75th Bernard Blackwell Football Classic
Thirteen Ocean Springs Greyhounds sign to next level
Thirteen Ocean Springs Greyhounds sign to next level
It was a momentous day for thirteen Ocean Springs student-athletes and their families.
Thirteen Ocean Springs Greyhounds sign to next level