Tim Lala steps away as St. Stanislaus football coach

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -As the high school football season winds down, some coaching changes are on the way.

St. Stanislaus head coach Tim Lala announced he’s stepping away from the program to be closer to his family and have more time with his newborn son.

This was Lala’s first year as head coach of the Rocks but was also on the coaching staff back in 2015. He helped lead St. Stanislaus to a 9-2 record and a district title this year.

Most recently he spent time with Lewis Sims at Pascagoula as the defensive coordinator for the Panthers.

The Rocks now join Biloxi as they start the head coaching search.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.