State lawmakers discuss 2024 session

'Tis the season to talk about what's on the menu for the upcoming legislative session in Jackson.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
One hot topic is Medicaid expansion.

“When you aid in Medicaid with the education numbers, you’re talking about two-thirds of the state budget,” Senator Brice Wiggins said.

While they are saving the heavy debating for the upcoming session, Wiggins and Representative Kevin Felsher showcased some pre-session verbal sparring on the subject of eliminating that state income tax.

“On the discussion you’re talking about, last year, the House, with all due respect to my friend Kevin Felsher, wanted to ram it down the Senate’s throat, and we said no, we want to be smart about it,” Wiggins said.

“Our senators deliberated and said ‘you know what, we’re better at deciding what people should do with their money than they are,’” Felsher said.

Something casinos on the Coast are interested in is the potential for allowing mobile online sports betting. All these topics and others will be front and center come 2024.

