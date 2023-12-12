Southern Miss football hires Clay Bignell as new defensive coordinator

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Days following the announcement of the hiring of a new offensive coordinator, the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles have found their new defensive coordinator for the football team.

USM football coach Will Hall announced on Tuesday the hiring of Clay Bignell to the Golden Eagle staff.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, Bignell comes to USM after serving as an assistant coach for the last two seasons, including this past year as defensive coordinator at Eastern Illinois University. During his first year in 2022, he coached the safeties and served as pass game coordinator.

“Clay is a proven playcaller with a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” said Hall. “He has learned under some of the best defensive minds in college football. Throughout this process, it was obvious that he is a great teacher with a deep passion for his players.”

In Bignell’s only year as defensive coordinator at EIU, here’s how the Panther defense is ranked in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS):

1st - Turnover margin (1.36)

6th - Turnovers gained (25)

10th - Fumbles recovered (11)

12th - Pass interceptions (14)

18th - Scoring defense (19.7)

19th - Fourth-down defense (.409)

26th - Team pass defense efficiency (117.59)

30th - Rushing defense (124.6)

During his first year as safeties coach, Bignell’s position group had three players ranked in the top six in tacklers on the team, including the team leader, while also accounting for five interceptions, 17 pass break-ups and four forced fumbles that season, resulting in a pair of second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selections. The Panthers also ranked 16th in pass interceptions and 29th in turnovers gained in the FCS that season.

Before joining EIU, Bignell worked as a defensive analyst at Vanderbilt University in 2021, where he helped with the outside linebacker position. In 2020, he held the same position at East Carolina University while helping their linebackers.

“Clay is a sharp defensive mind who will do a great job at Southern Miss,” said Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea. “I leaned on Clay in my time as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, and he had a great impact on our success. Clay is an excellent teacher and coach, but what sets him apart is his ability to build authentic relationships with all those he works with.

I’m excited for Southern Miss - they’ve hired a great coach and an even better person.”

Southern Miss Athletics said Bignell was a two-time All-Big Sky Conference selection at linebacker from Montana State University, who helped lead the Bobcats to league championships and National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) FCS berths in both 2010 and 2011.

Bignell, a Helena, MT native, began his collegiate coaching career as the linebackers coach at the University of Montana Western in 2012. He would then join Montana State University as a defensive graduate assistant from 2013-14, helping with the linebackers.

In 2014 and 2015, Bignell worked as a graduate assistant assistant at Northwestern University, where he helped coach the defensive linemen. During his time there, the Wildcats reached the Outback Bowl one season.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, Bignell’s coaching experience also includes four years as a defensive graduate at the University of Notre Dame before being elevated to a senior defensive analyst for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In that position, he coached outside linebackers, rovers and defensive backs.

While in South Bend, Bignell was on staff for three bowl games: The 2017 Citrus Bowl, 2018 Cotton Bowl and 2019 Camping World Bowl. The Cotton Bowl served as the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal as ND finished the season 12-1.

