Shrimpers struggling as season draws to an end

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2023 Shrimp Season is coming to a close for in-shore commercial fishermen. WLOX News has followed the season closely and has reported on the rough shape of commercial shrimp fishing. Monday, those shrimpers echoed their frustrations and struggles.

“When the season is good, we bring in around 20 to 30 pounds a week,” said Victor Le, a deckhand on the Captain Can. “We have to sell all of it to get a little profit margin, but not as much as it used to be.”

Le has worked in the Gulf for seven years. But it does not take a seasoned veteran to see a startling trend.

“Everybody is struggling right now because of the price. The price is so down, the import is affecting us mainly. Undercuts our prices and everybody loses when comparing to the import prices,” he said.

When consumers can get shrimp cheaper at the store, shrimp boats turn to factories to purchase the catch. Although the in-shore shrimp season does not end until January 1, many boats are already hanging up their nets.

“The factories stop buying on December 15th and everyone shuts down, we can’t sell anymore. We don’t have anymore,” Le said. “Shrimp season is over pretty much.”

Some shrimpers strictly rely on those dollars that walk in from the dock.

“We sometimes have to sell them for cheaper if we’re not selling them,” said Julia Hoda, a shrimper on the Julia Lee. “If we have to, we will go the factories but we rather peddle them because you make more money that way.”

She and her husband own the shrimp boat and for 30 years, they have relied on shrimp to sustain their family.

“It’s slowed down a lot. You’d see people down here every weekend buying shrimp. But it’s slowed down a lot,” she said. “We’re hoping it will get better. But if it doesn’t, we’ll just have to keep going at it. That’s our livelihood. It’s what we have to do to make it.”

The Department of Marine Resources allocated $6.54 million for some 400 commercial fishermen, including those in the shrimp and oyster industry. A base payout between $7,500 and $15,000 is being sent to those fishermen, with around 240 receiving the money so far. After that payout, some fishermen could see upward of $100,000 to make up for the damages experienced in the Bonnet Carre Spillway disaster.

